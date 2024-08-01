Designing Aircraft Hangars for Optimal Functionality 

Aircraft hangars are the unsung heroes of aviation. That probably explains why their market value was already sitting at USD$720.3 million in 2022.

These oversized sanctuaries protect planes from nasty weather and provide space for upkeep—the center of an airplane’s operation. Now, you might think they all look similar, but don’t make the mistake of assuming all hangars are created equal. Their designs actually aren’t one and the same.

Join me as we examine the architecture of hangars and how to turn one into the ideal aircraft home.

Understanding the basics

But even before unrolling the blueprints, it’s essential to understand the primary purpose of an aircraft hangar. Well, it’s basically a shelter protecting the aircraft from sun, rain, snow, and wind. It also acts as a workshop, a warehouse, and sometimes as a storefront.

Want the ultimate airplane hangar? You can go for a made-to-order or custom steel aircraft hangar. Talk about design and build aligned with your requirements, putting your needs front and center.

Size matters

When it comes to hangars, size does matter. Actually, it’s a way of making any investment in the aviation sector future-proof. Why? The answer is pretty simple: an undersized hangar will be obsolete sooner than you think. On the other side of the coin, an oversized one could just waste too many of your resources.

For instance, you run a small charter company with two light aircraft, business is booming, and you’re eyeing a mid-size jet for longer flights. You’re thinking of building a hangar—do you design it around what you fly now or one that’ll fit what you’ll be flying in a few years? The smartest move here is to plan for growth, even if it means leaving some empty space for now.

Always make sure to add at least 15-20% more space than you think you’ll need. This will give you a buffer for things like equipment storage, workbenches, and unexpected additions to your fleet.

The shape of things to come

Hangar shape is also important. It directly impacts functionality. Here are your common choices:

Traditional rectangular hangars

These are popular for their simplicity and efficiency. They’re great for housing multiple smaller aircraft side by side.

T-shaped hangar

But what if you’re dealing with larger planes or helicopters? A T-shaped hangar might be your best bet. This design allows for a main storage area with additional bays on the sides, perfect for maintenance work or storing equipment.

Multi-bay design

For those with diverse fleets, consider a multi-bay design. Here, you’ll have separate areas for different aircraft types. This enhances organization and safety.

Doors

How about hangar doors? Well, they’re more than just big slabs of metal. They’re the interface between your protected space and the outside world. So, the right door can make or break your hangar’s functionality.

Sliding doors

They’re reliable and don’t require much overhead space. But they do need a substantial amount of side clearance.

Bi-fold doors

These doors open vertically, and they don’t only save ground space but also provide a canopy when open. A huge plus in rainy or sunny climates!

Vertical lift fabric doors

For the ultimate in space efficiency, look into vertical lift fabric doors. These roll up like a window shade, requiring minimal space both inside and outside the hangar.

Flooring

Your hangar floor takes a beating. It needs to support heavy aircraft, resist chemical spills, and provide a safe working surface. What are your options? Here are a couple of them:

Concrete

It’s the go-to material, but not all concrete is created equal. For optimal functionality, consider a high-strength, sealed concrete floor with a non-slip finish. This combo provides durability and safety. Add in floor drains for easy cleaning and you’re golden.

Epoxy coatings

Some operators opt for epoxy coatings. These can enhance chemical resistance and make spills easier to spot and clean. Just be sure to choose a coating that can handle the weight of your aircraft and equipment.

Lighting

Good lighting is paramount. It creates a safe, efficient workspace.

Natural light is great, but it’s not always reliable or sufficient. Meanwhile, LED lighting is becoming the standard in modern hangars. It’s energy-efficient, using up to 75% less energy. It’s also long-lasting and provides excellent illumination.

Consider a combination of overhead lights for general illumination and adjustable task lighting for detailed work areas. Of course, don’t forget about exterior lighting. Well-lit aprons and taxiways enhance safety during night operations.

Climate control

Temperature and humidity control in a hangar keep mechanics comfortable. But more importantly, they protect your aircraft and equipment from corrosion and other environmental damage.

Here are important considerations:

Humid climates

In humid climates, dehumidification systems are a must. They prevent moisture buildup that can lead to corrosion and mold growth.

Colder regions

Heating is crucial in colder regions. It keeps fluids from freezing and makes winter maintenance less of a chore. But don’t overdo it. Excessive heat can dry out rubber seals and gaskets.

Hot climates

For hot climates like in the state of Florida, which has an average temperature of 73.4 F, consider large ceiling fans. They improve air circulation. Apart from that, they also reduce condensation and can make the space more comfortable without the need to air-condition the entire volume.

Conclusion

Good hangar design accomplishes far more than simply providing a big box for your aircraft. Your hangar is a vital part of your aviation operations. It can make your work easier and more enjoyable.

A light aircraft or a fleet of jets… whatever it is that you have, the principles are pretty much the same: planning for the future while putting safety and efficiency at the top of the list, and not being afraid to customize.

