Pocket squares for men in 2024 – Yay or nay?

The year 2024 is all about finding innovative ways to express your true self, whether through experimenting with the latest trends or embracing traditional and timeless classics. How do men’s pocket squares fit into this equation? Are they an outdated relic of the past? Or a quintessential accessory that offers endless opportunities for showcasing your individuality? Read on to find out!

Men’s pocket squares through time

Did you know that the first pocket squares are thought to date back to ancient times? Although this iconic accessory became popular in 1920s Britain, historians have traced its origins much further. The Ancient Egyptians wore small squares of fabric dyed in different colors to showcase their wealth and status. Meanwhile, further East, the Ancient Greeks are also said to have appreciated them, but with a rather different purpose: Their pocket squares were scented to ensure they could always smell something agreeable!

Fast forward some 1600 years, to the start of the 20th century. Now, While this humble square of fabric was no longer fragranced, nor dyed a specific color to signify wealth, it was fully embraced by many style icons of the time. Hollywood giants such as Fred Astaire or Cary Grant, stars of the jazz scene such as Duke Ellington and literary icons like Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald were all known to add a twist to their outfits thanks to the trusty pocket square.

Pocket squares for men in today’s world

While our fashion ancestors might have embraced this formal look, what about pocket squares for men today? Isn’t this accessory a relic of a time gone by? An overly formal, unnecessary accessory that perhaps even verges on… stuffy? Possibly, or instead, could it be the ultimate symbol of timeless sophistication; a way to put together the ultimate unconventional outfit, while remaining rooted in the codes of sartorial tradition.

In 2024, the pocket square undoubtedly stands out more than it would have done in, say, 1925. Even a century ago, though, the pocket square was primarily an accessory worn to elevate an outfit. While originally designed as an accessible and rather fancy handkerchief, its aesthetic appeal quickly overtook its practical purpose, so much so that men would actually sport two: “one for show and one for blow.”

Then and now, the pocket square represents an opportunity to inject a touch of individuality into an outfit. While men’s tailored fashion has traditionally offered fewer opportunities to showcase personality than women’s, the pocket square was – and continues to be – just that. With every conceivable pattern, color and style available, men’s pocket squares represent the potential to transform a suit, blazer or jacket into a canvas for self-expression.

How to style your pocket square

Are you excited by the pocket square’s potential but unsure where to start? Begin by deciding whether you want your pocket square to match your outfit or add contrast. Bear in mind that displaying a pocket square was a tool to create cohesion in your outfit. In today’s world, men’s pocket squares can be used to coordinate the colors of your tie and jacket or instead, add a distinct accent.

Experiment with color combinations and patterns, depending on the outfit, the occasion and your personality. Let’s say your shirt’s color is pale blue. For an understated look suitable for a professional or formal occasion, opt for a pocket square in a solid color – perhaps another shade of blue. For a more ostentatious look, consider a patterned pocket square, in blue and another color. Polka dots or paisley still retain that professional air and blend in, while a floral pattern or something bolder would be more suited to a casual event such as a summer cocktail party or a company barbeque. At this sort of event, there’s plenty of scope to let your zest for colors and patterns run wild!

The pocket square is all about adding a defining accent to your outfit, without overpowering it. It’s a nod to tradition that also allows you to inject character, style and flair into your outfit – and what could suit 2024 better than that?