The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Large Language Models (LLMs) 

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into modern society is moving forward rapidly. A report from Grand View Research shows that AI is expected to see an annual growth rate of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030.

One of the most used AI integrations has been large language models (LLMs), the most widely known being ChatGPT from Open AI, which acquired 1 million users within the first five days of its launch. The LLM industry is expected to be one of the fastest-growing sectors, with the market size projected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2024 to $64.9 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.20%. Behind this technological revolution is AI, and in this post, we will examine its role in LLMs.

What is a LLM?

LLMs are AI programs built using machine learning (ML), a subset of AI. They can recognize, translate, and generate text, create code, and provide sentiment analysis. They are trained on large sets of data gathered from the Internet, which equals millions of gigabytes’ worth of text. Using this data, an LLM can produce content based on the inputs it is given.

Deep Learning in LLMs

LLMs are built using an ML known as deep learning. As outlined in an article on artificial intelligence by MongoDB, deep learning is a subset of machine learning that resembles human intelligence. The article details how “deep learning models consist of artificial deep neural networks — i.e., interconnected neurons (or nodes) — and have many layers, enabling them to process more complex data patterns than machine learning algorithms.” This allows them to train themselves to recognize distinctions without the need for human intervention through probability. An LLM will go through two types of training, known as pre-training and fine-tuning. Pre-training is where the model learns the linguistic structures and statistical trends of the text in order to understand the language. This is a massive amount of text, over a billion words, to ensure the LLM can recognize different contexts and language patterns. Fine-tuning is where the LLM is trained on a specific dataset that allows the model to concentrate on a specific task or domain.

LLM Use Cases

Through AI, LLMs can be used for a wide variety of tasks. Below are examples of the most popular LLM use cases.

Copywriting and Text Generation

As mentioned above, the most widely known LLMs are used for copywriting and text generation. Using an LLM, users can create a wide range of content, from essays to poems. By providing a few prompts or keywords, the LMM can create copy that aligns with a desired tone or style. These LLMs are also used to translate large quantities of text. The most extensively used LLM for this is ChatGPT.

Knowledge Base Answering

Chatbots have become increasingly popular, and this type of LLM is known as knowledge-intensive natural language processing. AI enables the knowledge base to understand, process, and generate human-like text to provide accurate answers to queries. Many virtual AI assistants now use these LLM models, with the most popular SIRI getting an LLM upgrade with the next iOS. This will allow the virtual assistant to generate more natural-sounding responses.

Sentiment Analysis

Sentiment analysis is the procedure of using AI to evaluate digital text to determine if the emotional tone of the message is positive, negative, or neutral. As outlined in our post on How to Maximize Social Media Engagement with AI-Generated Content, brands can use sentiment analysis to understand whether the customer is happy, frustrated, or even neutral and thus respond appropriately. This makes the replies empathetic and relevant for a deeper relationship.

Code Generation

While most people associate LMMs with written text, they can also be used to generate code from natural language prompts. These models use deep learning to write functions upon request or finish writing a program if they are given the code as a starting point. This allows developers to speedily create code snippets, functions, or even entire programs.

LLMs are on the frontline of AI advancement and are the most widely used by the general public. As AI advances, LLMs will also become further integrated into society.