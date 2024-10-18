Will the PFAS Ban Impact Your Production Value Chain? How to Know and What to Do

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have finally been proposed for a complete and permanent ban. These groups of over 12,000 chemicals have been produced for over six decades. They have had extensive industrial applications in the form of Class B firefighting foam or Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), non-stick cookware, stain-resistant garments, and more.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Union (EU) have finally called for a complete production shutdown. The same is expected to be effective from early 2026. Is this just a run-of-the-mill story of another synthetic chemical group?

More importantly, how will a total shutdown in production affect different companies? In this article, we will discuss how businesses can determine the extent to which the upcoming PFAS ban will impact them. Moreover, a section will discuss ways affected businesses can adjust or prepare themselves for the inevitable.

Scope of the Ban as Proposed By EU

One thing is certain at least 10,000 chemicals that form the PFAS group are included in the ban. These would undoubtedly include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) as human carcinogens.

These two are predominantly found in the aforementioned firefighting foam. This means their health complications would directly affect firemen and members of the US military. That is why there is active litigation in Federal court against PFAS manufacturers like 3M and DuPont.

In this lawsuit, plaintiffs have alleged that the defendants were aware of the health risks but failed to issue any proper warnings. Besides this, TruLaw states that research confirms how PFAS can stay in the soil and human body indefinitely. Some of the major injuries veterans have developed include cancer of the kidneys, testicles, and bladder.

Given the seriousness of the injuries, the US Navy has responded promptly. Due to the AFFF lawsuit, Navy is in the process of phasing out the firefighting foam. It is also assessing contamination and undertaking cleanup measures.

The Secretary of the Navy was even mandated to issue a military specification for a fluorine-free foam agent. As for the worldwide restriction proposal, the scope extends to any substance that contains at least one methylene carbon atom or fully fluorinated methyl.

The change such a proposal would indeed demand will be challenging to bring about. This is why there are two possible restriction options. Under the first, a full ban will be imposed without any exemptions having a transition period of 18 months.

Under the second restriction option, a complete ban will again be imposed but with use-specific derogations for a transition period of 18 months. Additionally, a five or 12-year derogation period will be offered.

As for the form of PFAS, the proposal is clear that the chemicals should not be manufactured, distributed, or placed in the market on their own, as a constituent in a substance, or a mixture. Such mandates seem reasonable in light of how deadly PFAS can be.

Specific Operational Assessments Required

Since PFAS had widespread industrial applications, such a restriction proposal would undoubtedly impact several sectors. This means hundreds and thousands of small and large companies need to determine the extent to which they will require adjustments.

This would require a thorough operational assessment on each firm’s part. Finding out PFAS use within and without is not such an easy task. This is because not all industries use these chemicals as directly as the firefighting sector.

Even here, it was only later discovered that PFAS was used to coat the firefighting turnout gear. Similarly, some companies may discover that these chemicals are used in tiny components used during the production process. In other cases, the suppliers may have used the same in their raw materials.

Let’s look at four main challenges to PFAS reporting that must be overcome –

Smaller businesses may not have the bandwidth to conduct specific operational assessments. Moreover, even smaller suppliers are unlikely to have a dedicated compliance team for regular PFAS reporting.

A supplier may consider full-material disclosure of proprietary information and be unwilling to offer the data easily.

There are still areas with minimal PFAS oversight. Here, production units and suppliers rarely have PFAS records in place.

Sometimes, the supplier’s companies look up to may have their network of suppliers. Gathering data in such cases is not as simple as tapping a single contact. The process becomes highly convoluted and fragmented.

The EPA is taking certain concrete measures to address the OFAS problem. In April 2024, it issued the first-ever national drinking water standard for PFAS. At the international and national levels, much work has started on a serious note. Companies must do their part on an individual level if they wish to stay relevant in the future market.

How to Prepare for the Upcoming Ban

As each business discovers the impact of PFAS on their enterprise, proactive steps will be required to stay ready for when the ban is fully enforced. We cannot get into the exact details as each business will be affected uniquely. There are still some generic steps in which companies can prepare themselves, including –

The first stage would be PFAS assessment to identify them within the supply chain. It should also be discovered whether these chemicals are present intentionally or unintentionally.

Companies must then run a scenario analysis to understand how their products or services may look different due to the ban.

The next step is to identify relevant alternatives that are fluorine-free and non-toxic. Examples would include PFAS-free firefighting foam, silicone, and epoxy in construction, silicone dioxide nanoparticles for waterproof garments, etc.

It is equally important to check the extent of the impact to know whether the required substitution is available.

Businesses can also develop and maintain product stewardship programs.

If we go by the findings of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), PFAS exposure may happen from practically anywhere. Since these chemicals are ubiquitous, they are found in the air, water, soil, and even foods and beverages.

Most people have been exposed to PFAS and a complete ban was long overdue. The sooner companies adjust to what’s coming, the better. As PFAS awareness spreads, customers will not settle for anything less than non-toxic alternatives.