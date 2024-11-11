How to Get Enough Vitamins From Organic Foods 

Vitamins are renowned for boosting the immune system and supporting different cellular functions. These compounds, alongside minerals, also contribute to the healthy growth and development of virtually all organs in the body.

One way to unlock the benefits of vitamins is to source them from natural, organic foods. This post shall examine how to derive sufficient vitamins from organic sources.

1. Understand What Constitutes Organic Vitamins

Organic vitamins are essential vitamins derived from organic foods.

Organic foods are products obtained from crops cultivated without synthetic chemicals, including artificial fertilizers and human-made pesticides. Such foods are also free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and are considerably low in toxins like heavy metals.

There are multiple sources of organic vitamins, from plant-based products like fruits and vegetables to animal sources like meats and dairy. However, the fact that a supplement is labeled “organic” doesn’t necessarily qualify it as such. The only way to vouch for the product’s authenticity is to source it from a reputable supplement store.

2. Research the Dietary Significance of Each Vitamin

Every organic vitamin plays certain critical roles in the body, as shown below;

Vitamin A – Supports vision

B-complex vitamins (Vitamins B 1 – B12) – Aid metabolic activities and support the nervous system

Vitamin C – Maintains healthy bones, skin, cartilage, and blood vessels

Vitamin D – Enhances calcium absorption

Vitamin E – Boosts immune functions and improves mental health

Vitamin K – Regulates blood clotting processes and supports bone health

Collectively, all organic vitamins boost the immune system by mitigating the impact of oxidative stress caused by the build-up of free radicals in body cells.

3. Know Which Foods Contain What Vitamins

While most organic foods abound in essential vitamins, the concentration varies significantly from one source to another.

Here are common vitamin-rich foods to incorporate into your diet;

Vitamin A – Organ meats (particularly liver), certain fish species (especially salmon and herring), and green, leafy vegetables (such as spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and carrots)

Vitamin B 1 (Thiamine) – Liver, whole grains, nuts, and certain fresh fruits (like oranges and bananas)

Vitamin B 2 (Riboflavin) – Dairy products, eggs, chicken breasts, beef liver, and certain fish species (particularly salmon)

Vitamin B 3 (Niacin) – Red meat, poultry, seafood, whole grains (like brown rice), fruits (like bananas)

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic acid) – Organ meats, eggs, milk, whole grains, nuts & seeds, and vegetables (like shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, and potatoes)

Vitamin B 6 (Pyridoxine) – Beef, seafood, poultry, eggs, and legumes (particularly soy and lentils)

Vitamin B 7 (Biotin) – Organ meats, eggs, nuts & seeds, and sweet potatoes

Vitamin B 9 (Folic acid) – Dark, leafy vegetables (like spinach and broccoli), legumes, fresh fruits, organ meats, and seafood

Vitamin B 12 (Cyanocobalamin) – Lean meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, and legumes

Vitamin C – citrus fruits and dark, leafy vegetables

Vitamin D – Fish oil, organ meat, and egg yolk

Vitamin E – Plant oils, seafood, and leafy vegetables

Vitamin K – Green, leafy veggies and fruits like avocado

4. Consume Organic Foods as Prescribed

Vitamin-rich foods can be taken raw, cooked, or in processed forms, depending on the safety and desired nutritional benefits.

For instance, most fruits are highly nutritious when consumed fresh and raw. That’s in contrast to vegetables and meats, which are safer when cooked (unless you’re Liver King – pun intended).

If you must cook organic foods before consuming them, insist on cooking methods that preserve the most vitamins and other nutrients, such as steaming and roasting. Avoid deep-frying or boiling, as both techniques can result in significant nutrient loss.

In the case of vitamin supplements, the trick is to follow the dosage recommendations.

5. Eat a Balanced Diet

Contrary to popular misconception, a balanced diet shouldn’t always comprise equal portions of proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids.

Nutritionists recommend prioritizing high-fiber, starchy foods like sweet potatoes, whole bread, and brown rice. You can incorporate legumes, lean meat, dairy products, and poultry or seafood.

Moreover, consuming at least five portions of different fruits and veggies per day is advisable.

Regarding lipids, insist on unsaturated options like those derived from plants and seafood. While fatty foods enhance the bioavailability of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), consuming refined fats can predispose you to chronic diseases.

6. Stay Busy and Hydrated

Workouts affect how the body absorbs and utilizes vitamins. Exercise ramps up blood circulation, accelerating the supply of essential vitamins to the cells and organs that require them.

Fortunately, you don’t need a strict exercise regime to improve your vitamin absorption. Performing simple aerobic workouts daily, such as brisk walking and jogging, would suffice.

As you stay active, remember to also tag a water bottle wherever you go.

Water is involved in virtually all cellular activities. It’s particularly critical in absorbing water-soluble vitamins – vitamin C and B-complex vitamins.

Wrap Up

The adage that too much of anything is good for nothing applies to vitamins, too. Despite their robust health and dietary benefits, overindulgence in vitamins may trigger unpleasant reactions. The adverse effects vary depending on the overdosed vitamin.

For instance, consuming vitamin A excessively may cause blurred vision, body aches, fatigue, and alopecia, while vitamin D toxicity is associated with hypercalcemia (high blood calcium levels). Hypercalcemia causes persistent vomiting, frequent urination, and fatigue.

Remember to consult a licensed dietitian before ramping up your vitamin intake. That’s particularly important in the case of increased vitamin supplementation.