Digital Content Trends in 2024: What Influencers and Brands Need to Know

The digital world never stands still. It’s always shifting—like sand under your feet. And 2024? It’s going to be one of those years where the ground moves faster than ever. If you’re an influencer, or a brand trying to keep up, you’ll want to pay attention.

These are the trends. The big ones. But let’s slow down, take a deep breath, and walk through them—leisurely.

Short-Form Videos Aren’t Going Anywhere

Short videos are everywhere, aren’t they? TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts—you’ve seen it. And so has everyone else.

People just don’t have the time, or the patience, for long intros or drawn-out points. They want something quick. Sharp. Easy to digest.

So here we are. 15 to 60 seconds of content to capture their attention—and hopefully, keep it.

What You Can Do:

Make it fun. Or shocking. Or surprisingly useful. You’ve got just a moment to grab them. Don’t waste it.

See what’s trending—sounds, challenges, even edits—and find your take on it.

Reuse your content. One TikTok can also work as a Reel. Or a YouTube Short. Work smarter, not harder.

And for brands? Partner with creators who get it. The ones who make short videos feel effortless—like they were born to do it.

AI Is Changing Everything (But Not Everything)

Oh, AI. It’s the buzzword you’ve heard a hundred times. Tools like ChatGPT, MidJourney, and others are popping up everywhere. And honestly? They’re pretty amazing.

You can make videos faster. Scripts cleaner. Images that look straight out of a dream.

But let’s pause here. AI doesn’t replace humans—it just makes their work sharper.

For Creators:

Use AI tools for the boring stuff—editing, captions, outlines. Then bring yourself into it.

Experiment. Virtual influencers? Interactive AI Q&As? Why not see what happens?

For Brands:

AI can help you create ads, visuals, and mock-ups quickly. But don’t lose sight of the human element. Your audience can tell when something feels… cold.

Use AI to dig into your data. What’s working? What’s not? The insights are gold.

Small Communities. Big Impact.

Here’s a thought: smaller is better. Sometimes.

The internet can feel overwhelming—like shouting into a giant, empty room. But the magic? It’s happening in smaller pockets. Niche communities.

These are places where people care. About their interests. About each other.

For Influencers:

Find your people. Whether it’s vintage fashion, urban gardening, or tech minimalism, lean into what makes your content special.

Talk to them. Answer comments. Ask questions. Host a poll. Real engagement is worth far more than passive likes.

For Brands:

Micro-influencers—those with smaller followings—can work wonders. Their audiences trust them. A lot.

Stop chasing big numbers. Instead, focus on where your customers actually hang out and connect with them there.

Livestreams Feel Alive

Let’s be honest: pre-recorded videos are polished, but there’s something magical about “going live.” It’s unpredictable. It’s raw. And people love it.

Live streaming isn’t just growing—it’s becoming essential.

You’ve got creators hosting live tutorials, product unboxings, or just chatting with their followers. Brands are getting in on it too. Ever seen a live shopping event? It’s like QVC for the TikTok generation—and it works.

What to Try:

Go live. Even if it’s a little messy. That’s the charm of it.

For brands, co-hosting a livestream with an influencer can feel personal. Like inviting a friend over.

Make Content That Feels… Real

The future isn’t all about flashy effects. Or AI-generated perfection. People want content that feels alive.

Think interactive stories. Augmented reality filters. Gamified experiences. They don’t just watch—they participate.

For Creators:

Play with AR filters. Polls. Whatever makes your audience tap, swipe, or engage in some way.

For Brands:

Build tools that let people “try on” products virtually. Like AR sunglasses or makeup. It’s interactive—and it works.

People Care About What You Stand For

This is important.

Audiences—especially younger ones—are watching what you say and do. They notice when you promote sustainable products or back meaningful causes. And they notice when you don’t.

If You’re an Influencer:

Promote what matters to you. If you’re passionate about the environment, talk about it. If you believe in certain brands, share why.

If You’re a Brand:

Be real. Show what you’re doing to make a difference—whether it’s reducing waste, supporting local communities, or being more ethical overall.

Let’s Wrap This Up

2024 is going to be interesting. Fast-moving. A little chaotic.

Short videos will rule. AI will help you work smarter. Niche communities will feel like home. Livestreams will bring energy. And immersive content will pull people in.

But more than anything? People will crave honesty. Connection. A human touch.

So here’s the plan: slow down. Get curious. Try new things. And remember—good content isn’t just about trends. It’s about you.