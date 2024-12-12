The Best Free VPN Software for Windows 10 

While we are more technology-dependent by the day, the existence of safety measure protocols is definitely needed to protect us against various security risks. One of the tools that people commonly use today is the VPN.

But when it comes to choosing a VPN service, things might get tricky. There are a lot of good options out there that often make people confuse. So to help you out, today we want to introduce you to the iTop VPN, one of the best virtual private network services you can try.

A Thing Or Two About iTop VPN

VPN is a great choice if you’re looking for a quick solution to mask your real IP. After all, there are so many benefits you may gain from not using the real IP when browsing the internet, especially better safety.

iTop VPN is a virtual network service that is now used by many. It quickly gained popularity as one of the best VPN services people can get for free. Through the free package, they offer various benefits that may be useful for some users.

Among its features, some are worth noting, like the Kill Switch for connections and quality connection encryption. It uses the AES-256 encryption, which is powerful enough to protect your internet connection.

Additionally, the performance of iTop VPN is known to be quite good. It’s best for file torrenting as well as streaming. Thanks to the huge number of servers they placed around the world, getting a stable connection through iTop VPN is such an easy task.

Is iTop VPN Safe?

By seeing the performance and features, we would consider iTop VPN to be safe to use. It has the standard features that may benefit many users and its performance is great. The encryption each user will get is already strong enough to protect them against various cybersecurity risks.

The tunneling protocols are also reliable, which ensures you have a stable connection without any interruption. There’s also an ad-blocking feature that’s really useful to keep the user experience comfortable when surfing the Internet.

Additionally, iTop VPN also offers a desktop app that’s really easy to install and use. Once the app is successfully installed, users can easily connect to one of the available servers nearby. Oh, some of the servers are already available for free packages too. So feel free to try the experience yourself.

The iTop VPN Encryption

iTop VPN uses the standard AES-256 encryption, which many would consider to be the balance between connection performance and security. The encryption is more than enough to protect yourself against unwanted onlookers and most third parties who want to sniff your personal data.

The encryption is also great to protect yourself against various cybersecurity risks, including hacking attempts.

The Kill Switch

This feature is always important in any VPN service. It works by cutting all the internet connection if the VPN is failed. Therefore, you won’t be exposed to the risks without protection. Fortunately, iTop VPNn already included the feature in the apps on both desktop and mobile devices.

So when you are trying the app for the first time, you can enable this feature to gain an additional layer of protection. With the feature enabled, your real IP won’t be accidentally leaked when the VPN is failing or switching to a different server.

Pricing

Although they do have the free package, users can opt for the Premium one if they desire more features and protections. iTop VPN uses subscription-based fees, which you can see below:

1 month plan – $11.99/month

Yearly plan – $3.99/month

24 months plan – $2.50/month

36 months plan – $1.66/month

As you may expect, the prices are lower the longer you subscribe. So if you feel really comfortable using the iTop VPN as your daily service, we couldn’t see any reason to not subscribe to the 3-year plan. It’s really affordable and it can get you protected for years to come.

Additionally, iTop VPN also gives a 30-day money-back guarantee for every user. So if you don’t feel the experience, you can always get a refund worry-free. With the limited data protection on the Free version, you might need to consider the Premium one if you want to get long-term internet protection.

How To Download iTop VPN

The iTop VPN is easy to use. But first, you are required to download a suitable app according to the device you’re using. Simply follow the simple steps below:

First, you have to visit the website of iTop VPN

Download the app

Open the app when the download is done

Let the installation runs

Open the app and log in with your account (just make one if you don’t have any)

Then, simply pick a server and you’re good to go!

Upon opening the app, you may see the list of available servers along with their indicators. Green means a good connection, while red means the contrary. So, pick one that’s nearest to your area to get a more reliable and stable internet connection.

Conclusion

While the app still has its ups and downs, we think iTop VPN is worth trying. Even the Free version of it is already quite decent if you only need to use the service from time to time.

But for those who need daily protection, considering the subscription is also not a bad idea. Feel free to choose which plan suits you the most and all will be well!