Wind event expected to bring 80 mph gusts  

An extreme wind event over the next two days is expected to bring gusts of up to 80 mph and power outages back to the Santa Clarita Valley once again, with the forecast calling for the first Red Flag Warning of 2025.

Power outages in parts of Valencia already were being reported as of Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Southern California Edison officials Monday said they did not have any specific figures for how many residents would be affected by the outages.

They referred inquiries to Edison’s online Public Safety Power Shutoff Outage Center, which indicated areas of concern that appeared to grow on the map throughout Monday.

There were symbols indicating planned outages throughout the map between Interstate 5 and Highway 14, with the following message:

“Increased fire risk conditions are expected in this area from 1/7/2025 – 9:00 AM PST to 1/9/2025 – 12:00 PM PST. Be prepared for a PSPS during this time, although we may avoid shut-offs.”

The winds began to pick up Monday afternoon and were expected through Wednesday, according to officials.

“They’re expected to peak sometime between noon (Tuesday) and noon on Wednesday,” said Ryan Kittell, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, describing the winds as more intermittent in nature than previous windstorms that blew constantly for hours.

The winds are expected to be stronger at higher elevations, which is typical for such storms, he added.

He also said it’s likely that the winds will lessen after Wednesday but remain strong until Friday.

The winds are being caused by an “inside slider,” Kittell said, which is a low-pressure system that’s dropping down from Canada to Baja, California.

“This event has two main ingredients: one, cold, dense air over the Great Basin, and then strong winds a lot like way up there, 10, 20,000 feet above the ground,” he said.

“We might actually see a decrease, and then a ramp-up again on Friday,” he said, “so I think everyone just needs to stay aware of the forecast this week and just plan on some significant wind through Friday.”

In response to the previous PSPS event in the SCV, which left a number of residents without power for several days, SCE issued the following statement via email:

“We understand that Public Safety Power Shutoff events significantly impact our customer’s daily lives. Our No. 1 priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities, and we will only initiate a PSPS event as a tool of last resort to protect customers and communities.

“We intend to notify affected customers approximately two days in advance of a potential power shutoff. This notification will be sent via email, text or phone call.”