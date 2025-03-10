Turjo Wadud Uncovers the Hustle: PR, Crisis Control & Big Business on Turjo Talk!

Turjo Wadud is on a mission to dive deep into the world of entrepreneurship, luxury, and crisis management through his podcast, Turjo Talk. With an impressive lineup of guests, the show reveals powerful insights from top industry leaders who have mastered their fields. From navigating high-stakes business deals to crafting timeless luxury collections and managing public relations on a global scale, Turjo sits down with the best to uncover the strategies behind their success.

Episode 1: Trey Haydon – The Art of High-Stakes Deal Making

Kicking off Turjo Talk, Turjo Wadud sat down with Trey Haydon, a powerhouse in real estate and business acquisitions. In this episode, Trey shared his insights on high-value negotiations, structuring multi-million-dollar deals, and the mindset required to win in competitive markets. His expertise in acquiring and scaling businesses provides a goldmine of information for entrepreneurs looking to navigate the complexities of mergers, acquisitions, and investment opportunities.

Episode 2: Roni Madhvani – The Man Behind the World’s Most Exclusive Watch Collection

Luxury and legacy take center stage in episode two as Turjo Wadud welcomes Roni Madhvani, a world-renowned collector of rare vintage watches. Known for his breathtaking collection of Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet timepieces, Roni reveals the art of curating timeless luxury, spotting valuable investments, and preserving horological history. This episode goes beyond watches—it’s a masterclass in patience, passion, and the ability to recognize true value in a world of ever-changing trends.

Episode 3: Marsha Archer – Building & Rebuilding a PR Empire

In a riveting discussion, Turjo Wadud sits down with Marsha Archer, the founder of M-Squared Public Relations. From leading PR campaigns for Four Seasons Hotels, The Home Depot, and luxury brands, to rebuilding her business from the ground up, Marsha shares an unfiltered look into the high-pressure world of crisis management and media relations. She unpacks the evolving landscape of PR, the role of AI in storytelling, and why businesses need to be prepared for a crisis before it even happens.

