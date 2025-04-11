Dig Deep to perform ‘This Is Our Youth’ 

News release

The nonprofit Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth” is scheduled for a two-weekend, nine-performance run in Old Town Newhall starting April 18.

“This Is Our Youth” is about three teens emerging into adulthood on New York’s Upper West Side in 1982. They are coming of age in the wake of the election of Ronald Reagan, in a country that has resoundingly rejected everything they were brought up to believe in, by parents who made up the last wave of 1960s liberalism.

The play premiered Off Broadway in 1996, featuring Mark Ruffalo. Subsequent productions have included a 2002 run in the West End with Jake Gyllenhaal and a 2014 Broadway debut with Michael Cera and recent Oscar winner Kieran Culkin.

Tickets ($18-$21) are available at tinyurl.com/53kz9hv4. Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. April 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, and 2 p.m. April 19, 20, 26, 27, at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.

More information is available at digdeeptheatre.org. This production contains profanity and drug references.