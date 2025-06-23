CV Writing: 11 Top Resume Tips And Tricks You Must Know 

An employer only needs a few seconds to review your resume before making a decision. It’s probably going to end up in the “no” pile if it doesn’t immediately catch their attention. Additionally, the majority of employers scan resumes using ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems), so if yours lacks the proper keywords or structure, it may not even get to a human.

In this article, you’ll find 11 simple, practical resume tips to help your CV be competitive and get through both software filters and human eyes.

Tip 1: Tailor Your CV to Each Job Description

If you use the same resume for every job, you won’t get ahead. Instead, read each job description carefully and pay attention to the exact words used, especially when it comes to duties and skills. Use the same language on your resume so the change goes smoothly. If the company says “project coordination,” for example, don’t write “project support.”

When you're tailoring your resume for a specific job, don't hesitate to tweak your job titles or bullet points—just make sure you stay honest about your experience. It's all about aligning your skills and achievements with what the employer is actually looking for.

Tip 2: Use the Right Format and Structure

Select the type of resume that can best present your story: reverse chronological, functional or the combination of the two. The reverse chronological resume style where the last job you had is mentioned at the top will suit the majority of professionals as it is ATS-friendly, recruiters prefer it, and it explicitly indicates the development of your career. To organize your work, use a lot of white space, single-spaced lines (1.0–1.15), 0.5–1 margins, and fonts that are 10–12 points (headings should be 12–14 points). Make it short no more than one page (two pages is acceptable with senior executives). Clear and properly organized resume is good both to ATS and human readers.

Tip 3: Craft a Compelling Summary Statement

The first sentence of your resume is very important in getting the recruiter to keep reading. Instead of using old “objective statements,” write a short and interesting career summary that is tailored to the employer’s needs.

Here’s how to structure your summary effectively:

Opening Line: Your professional title and total years of relevant experience.

Key Skills or Specializations: Highlight 2–3 core competencies aligned with the job posting.

Significant Achievement: Mention a measurable result or notable project clearly demonstrating your value.

Example:

“Digital marketing expert with more than five years of experience in SEO and content marketing. Able to bring in targeted traffic and boost conversions. For three years in a row, organic visits to the website went up by 40% each year.”

Tip 4: Showcase Achievements with Clear Outcomes

Instead of just enumerating duties, your experience section should show specific, quantifiable results. Make use of bullet points organized using the CAR (Challenge, Action, Result) or STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) methods.

Key Steps to Highlight Your Achievements:

Briefly describe the context or challenge.

Clearly state the specific actions you took.

Quantify your successes with relevant numbers or clear outcomes.

Effective vs. Ineffective Achievement Descriptions:

❌ Ineffective (Duty-based) ✅ Effective (Result-based) Managed social media accounts. Boosted Instagram engagement by 55% within six months. Responsible for customer service management. Reduced customer complaints by 30% through new support training. Handled monthly sales reporting. Improved sales forecasting accuracy by 25%, streamlining reporting.

Tip 5: Integrate Industry Keywords for ATS

Why it matters

In order to filter applicants, applicant tracking systems (ATS) look for keywords in resumes. Your resume might never be seen by a human recruiter if it does not contain the terms that the employer requested.

Approximately 75% of resumes are rejected because they lack keywords, and over 90% of businesses currently use applicant tracking systems.

How to find and use them

Examine the job posting carefully; the sections on necessary skills and responsibilities frequently contain keywords.

Look for reoccurring terms in similar LinkedIn job descriptions.

Include essential keywords in your summary, skills, and experience sections by default; don’t merely list them; instead, use them in bullet points to illustrate your points.

Tip 6: Make It Readable and Professional

Font & Size

Use clean, professional fonts like Calibri, Arial, or Times New Roman, sized 10–12 pt for body text (12–14 pt for headings), ensuring readability and ATS compatibility.

Layout & Formatting

Keep formatting consistent – same style for job titles, dates, bullet lists.

Use ample white space: 0.5–1 inch margins, 1.0–1.15 line spacing.

What to Avoid

Charts, text boxes, intricate tables, headers/footers: these may not parse correctly in ATS.

Decorative or script fonts: they can break readability or appear unprofessional.

Tip 7: Use Powerful Action Verbs

Swap weak phrasing like “responsible for managing…” with strong action verbs: led, executed, designed, spearheaded, launched. This showcases initiative and impact.

Confidence and clarity: verbs like achieved or drove signal active contribution, not passive involvement.

Variety matters: avoid repeating the same verbs (e.g., don’t use “led” in every bullet). Use a diverse set – implemented, optimized, directed, oversaw – to maintain reader engagement.

Quick example

❌ Managed team schedules

✅ Coordinated a 12-person team to synchronize project timelines and cut delays by 20%

Tip 8: Only Include What’s Relevant

One of the best resume tips is to just emphasize relevant experience. Drop jobs that are not relevant to your present career objectives or are too old like a summer job at an age of over a decade. Examples instead of vague generalities such as “hardworking” or “team player” should reveal your talents. Pay attention to the positions that have been occupied during the previous 10 to 15 years, as the recruiters are likely to consider the recent professional growth. A solid CV maker will allow accelerating this process: it will make you emphasize only the meaningful and relevant information.

Tip 9: Customize Your Resume for Different Industries

Customizing your resume to match industry expectations is crucial. Follow targeted resume writing tips to adjust your content:

Finance roles prefer concise, data-driven bullet points.

Marketing values creativity combined with performance metrics.

Tech employers emphasize technical skills, relevant tools, and project outcomes.

Tip 10: Proofread Like Your Career Depends on It

Typos and formatting issues can get your resume rejected within seconds. Many hiring managers and ATS filters discard resumes with even minor errors. To avoid this:

Read your resume aloud, it helps catch awkward phrases.

Use grammar tools, but don’t depend on them alone.

Have someone else review your materials for clarity and correctness.

Double-check your phone number, email, and LinkedIn profile link.

Even when using professional resume templates, proofreading is essential. One small mistake could cost you a big opportunity.

Tip 11: Incorporate Personal Branding

A good resume ought to portray your personal brand; the way you want to be perceived in your profession. Transform it into consistency throughout your resume, LinkedIn and cover letter.

Advice on the creation of such a brand:

Put a headline professional or tagline at the top.

Put a link to their portfolio or personal site that will support their accomplishments.

Use the same tone, style and format of documents, and layout.

Include a section called Key Highlights with a track-record.

Conclusion – Your Next Steps

The resume is your personal promotion. Individualise your material, choose the right structure and provide real numbers to pinpoint achievements in case you are to shine. Even small changes can make a huge difference.

To update your current CV, start by implementing three to five of the above resume tips. Try using editable resume templates or get assistance creating a cover letter that goes with your next application if you’re not sure where to start.