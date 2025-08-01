Fight reported at local defense contractor  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed this week an assault investigation began over the weekend after an incident during an event at Woodward HRT, a multibillion-dollar defense contractor with offices in Valencia.

“This was a fight between two males,” said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who said the initial call for deputies was to the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Road for a report of a battery at a business.

“A guy was kicked to the ground — a suspect was later arrested,” Jensen said, adding the booking charge was suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shod foot.

“Deputies responded and contacted the victim, who stated he was at a work fundraiser when the suspect attacked him,” Jensen said.

Woodward representatives did not respond to multiple calls Wednesday and Thursday seeking comment for this story.

The suspect was identified in the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs as Richard Anaya, a 45-year-old whose occupation was listed as a union stagehand.

The victim also reported the suspect kcked him in the head, causing him to lose consciousness, according to Jensen.

Anaya was booked and then released from the Sheriff’s Station around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to LASD arrest records online.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request Wednesday for a comment on the status of any potential charges stemming from the incident.

Woodward HRT is publicly traded on the NASDAQ market, based in Fort Collins, Colo., which calls itself “a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of energy conversion and control solutions for aerospace and industrial equipment,” on its website.

The contract group Defense Logistics Agency announced July 21 that Woodward was awarded a maximum $8,037,600 firm-fixed-price, one-time-buy contract for F-15 engine linear actuating caps.