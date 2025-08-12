Bill Lyons | Consistent with the County Charter?

It’s apparent that the L.A. County supervisors feel that their charter is to solve the inconveniences of the county’s population. Landlords of certain rental homes are mandated to provide air-conditioning in rentals if inside temperatures ever exceed 82 degrees. Renters will be thrilled; landlords will be forced to fork out big money in order to retrofit hot properties. To cover the cost, rents will certainly go up; so much for the housing “crisis.” To enforce the new law, I’m guessing a new county department will be established to hire and direct dozens, if not hundreds, of inspectors. Gotta keep cool!

While the supervisors are keeping heatstroke at bay, they’ll need to address a far worse health problem: car wrecks. The L.A. Police Department says that in 2022, 314 people were killed on county roads and 1,518 were severely injured, the most in the nation!

The solution is obvious. Consistent with their “charter,” the supes should simply ban all cars in the county.

Bill Lyons

Saugus