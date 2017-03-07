Calendar Tickets When: March 23, 2017, 6:00 pm @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm 2017-03-23T18:00:00-07:00 2017-03-23T22:00:00-07:00 Where: Wolf Creek Brewery

25108 Rye Canyon Loop

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

USA

Cost: $25.00

40 chilis to taste, mechanical bull ride, silent auction, The Mary White Band and Silvertunes Entertainment will provide music for dancing, Sweet Beam Ice Cream Truck, desserts by Kokolita’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes, all for general admission $25 per ticket. VIP lounge decorated by Barn and Charm, swag bags, one free beer and glass, valet parking, appetizers by Salt Creek Grille and Newhall Refinery with early entry at 5:30pm for $65 each. This event is to raise money for Spotlight Arts Center and SRD Straightening Reins.