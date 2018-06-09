Timeline of Events

June 8 – 10:30 a.m



The Stone Fire remains 1,352 acres burned. Containment remains at 97% and 50 fire personnel remain on scene.



June7 – 10:30 a.m.



The Stone Fire remains 1,352 acres burned. Containment remains at 97% and 233 fire personnel continue to secure the perimeter and mop up.



June 6 – 6:15 p.m.



The Stone Fire remains 1,352 acres burned. Containment increased to 97% with 378 fire personnel on scene. Crews continue to secure the perimeter and mop up.

June 6 – 10:32 a.m.

The Stone Fire remains 1,352 acres burned. Containment increased overnight to 72% with about 471 fire personnel on scene, according to InciWeb.

June 5 – 8:28 a.m.

The Stone Fire is now 1,352 acres and 30% contained, according to revised numbers from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest.

8:32 p.m.

All evacuations except northern Anthony Road have been lifted.

8:28 p.m.

The Stone Fire is now 1,400 acres and 30% contained, according to updated numbers from the Angeles National Forest.

5:55 p.m.

The Stone Fire is now 950 acres and 15% contained, according to revised numbers from the Angeles National Forest.

5:34 p.m.

Members of The Los Angeles Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, the Red Cross, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were assisting with evacuations due to the Stone Fire in Agua Dulce.

Deputy personnel and support staff from various Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stations work together to evacuate fire area residents and assist with road closures.

First responders issued an advisory to residents in the affected areas that they put together go bags containing:

• Identification

• Medication

• Food and water

• Important documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, passports, etc.)

• Any emergency supplies

• A change of clothes

• Toiletries

• Cell phone charger

Mandatory evacations were issued for: Anthony Road, Hierba Road, Bass Rock Road and Beauty Vista Lane.

Road closures included: Anthony Road north of Sierra Highway, Sierra Highway at Wyse and Sierra Highway at Sierra Vista.

Sierra Highway/Sierra Vista

The fire has burned over 1000 acres and is 10 percent contained.

In order to provide for the safety of homeowners and first responders, residents are encouraged to comply with the evacuation orders.

Unified Command continues to evaluate current weather conditions and evacuations will be lifted as soon as it is deemed safe for re-entry.

Coordinated Agency Recovery Effort (CARE) is available for communities and areas affected by the burn area.

CARE, a multi-agency public outreach program committed to providing timely recovery and safety preparedness information. This especially relates to the affected in the #StoneFire area. CARE includes the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and many other agencies.

Residents, business owners and person with access or functional needs were advised to call 2-1-1 for LA County information.

4:35 p.m.

The Stone Incident fire burned 1,000 acres within three and a half hours, with zero containment.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector David Michel said the three-alarm fire involved 240 firefighters, four helicopters and six fixed-wing water-dumping aircraft.

There was no report of injury and no report that any structure had been damaged by the fire.

Large animals such as horses rescued from evacuated areas were taken to the AV Fairgrounds, while smaller animals such cats and dogs were taken to animal shelter in Palmdale and Castaic, Don Belton of Animal Care and Control said.

3:22 p.m.

At least 900 acres, possibly as many as 1,000, burned as a result of the Stone Incident fire, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

After more than two hours of battling a wind-swept brush fire in near triple digit temperatures, firefighters reported no containment of the fire, she said.

2:33 p.m.

Don Belton, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, told The Signal that all animals evacuated from rural areas would be taken to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

“We’re told that the fairgrounds can accommodate 75 animals,” she said.

One of those people taking care of her horses was Katie Hill, candidate for the U.S. House in the 25th District of California.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Hill Tweeted:

“There’s a 250-acre wildfire rapidly growing just a mile and a half from my home. Right now I am taking time off the campaign trail to evacuate my animals and take our irreplaceable items. Thank you to all of the LA County Fire Department firefighters on the scene.”

Hill said she learned about the fire from her sister, looked out her window and saw the fire near her home.

“I have one horse, two goats, four dogs and two cats,” she told The Signal, noting she was taking the horse to her sister’s home.

“My concern is about the safety of everyone here, all my neighbors and hope that none of the structures are damaged,” Hill said.

2:13 p.m.

After an hour of fighting the Incident Fire in Agua Dulce, fire officials reported between 200 and 500 acres burned by the fire, ongoing evacuations and the continued escalation of resources deployed.

Fire officials asked for a third bulldozer be brought to the scene, as well as enhanced communications equipment.

Although structures were threatened by the fire, none were damaged.

No injuries have been reported, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

2:00 p.m.

As homes, businesses, farms and ranches were evacuated in response of the 200-acre Stone Incident Fire, first responders began taking steps to shut down all access to Anthony Road.

“They are working on a hard closure of Anthony Road,” Fire Department spokesman Vanessa Lozano said, noting no report of fire containment.

1:44 p.m.

Fire officials have been fielding calls from the public an the media of a plane crash in Agua Dulce shortly before the fire, a Fire Department spokesman said.

“We’ve had multiple calls about a plane crash but we don’t have anything confirmed,” he said.

As well, fire officials requested at least one more water-dumping aircraft be dispatched to the fire.

1:37 p.m.

The three-alarm Stone Incident fire jumped to 200 arces from 20 acres in 40 minutes, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“And, it is continuously growing,” he said, noting no numbers for fire containment.

“There are structures threatened but none burned,” he said, noting no report of injury.

Fire officials called on deputies with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station to begin evacuating homes and businesses in Agua Dulce, north of Anthony Road at Sierra Highway.

“The deputies are responding,” the Fire Department spokesman said.

1:25 p.m.

Fire officials contacted officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control about farm and ranch areas considered for evacuation.

Water-dumping aircraft began drawing water from the Bouquet Reservoir, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

1:19 p.m.

The two-alarm Agua Dulce fire – dubbed the Stone Incident – was raised to a three-alarm fire as the brush fire swelled to more than 30 acres and approached at least one structure.

Firefighters set up an incident command center near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Anthony Road as more resources were deployed.

More than 240 firefighting personnel were deployed.

At least five fire engines, a bulldozer unit and one water tender vehicle were deployed by the ANF, Nathan Judy said.

“At least one structure was threatened,” he said.

Fire officials began making arrangement to have farm and ranch areas evacuated of animals.

1:00 p.m.

A wind-swept brush fire in Agua Dulce burned more than 20 acres within 10 minutes of being reported.

Firefighters with both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest

Fire Service responded to reports of a fire at 12:26 p.m. Monday near Sierra Highway and Anthony road.

Water-dumping fixed wing aircraft and helicopters were deployed.

“We have 20 acres plus burned,” Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said.

Winds were reported to be about five miles per hour, with the fire moving uphill in moderate brush, he said.

“We are sending resources,” Nathan Judy, ANF spokesman said.