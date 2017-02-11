A flashflood in Newhall trapped three people who tried to cross the road in two separate vehicles near Quigley Canyon Road on Saturday.

The two vehicles were trying to cross the roadway with a strong current when they got stuck.

“The water was up to about their door handles,” said Supervisor Art Marrujo of the L.A. Country Fire Department.

One vehicle had a young girl and her father in the car according to Captain Blair Wein of Station 126.

Those two people were saved from the roof of their vehicle after a fire ladder was extended to them. They then were given safety equipment such as harnesses and life vests before fire officials assisted them in walking across the ladder to safety.

It is unclear as of 4:35 p.m. how the other person was rescued.

One vehicle got stuck trying to cross Quigley Canyon Road and was pushed towards Meadview Avenue due to the flash flood. The other vehicle got stuck while trying to cross the road further up the creek.

The call was reported around 3:05 p.m.