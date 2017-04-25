A particularly potent batch of heroin in the Santa Clarita Valley has killed two and threatened the lives of seven others in a 24-hour period.

Dr. Bud Lawrence, an emergency room physician at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, told reporters at a “hastily called” press conference Tuesday that hospital medical staff treated eight drug overdose patients Monday night and that one of those patients died.

Monday’s fatality and the death Sunday night of David Alexander Esquivel, 28, of Castaic, brings to two the number of people killed by heroin in a 24-hour period.

“We’ve seen an upsurge in overdose cases in our emergency department in the last 24 hours,” hospital spokesman Patrick Moody told the conference.

Lawrence, who talked about the regular medical treatment of drug addicted patients, pointed to an alarming number of patients treated in a 24-hour period Monday night.

“Last night, we had a total of eight cases of patients who came in with overdoses of opiates, of heroin,” Lawrence told the conference.

“From a public health standpoint, for the emergency department, this is of concern to us,” he said. “That there may be something out there the public should be aware of.”

“Occasionally, we see little spikes where there may be a difference in the quality or content of the drugs being ingested,” Lawrence said.

“And, this seems to take a toll on a population of users,” he said. “We did have a fatality last night. This is very disconcerting for us.”

Citing privacy laws restricting him from commenting on the overdose patients, Lawrence was unable to confirm if the person who died Monday night was a young man rushed to the hospital after he was found in the bathroom of a coffee shop near the Valencia Westfield Town Center mall Monday.

