With support from the USDA Summer Food Service Program, the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency (SCVSFSA) is helping ensure that no child goes hungry this summer.

“To participate in a free breakfast and free lunch is a huge thing,” said Jane Crawford, director of food service for the SCVSFSA. “I think it’s a very important program because we’re able to provide access to nutritious meals throughout the summer that students might not have access.”

The Summer Food Services Program serves nutritious meals to low-income children when school is not in session. This year, the organization expects to serve more than 200 million free meals to children at its sites throughout the country.

During the summer months, the SCVSFSA provides roughly 6,800 breakfasts and 16,000 lunches to students at its various site locations, according to Leilani Schlick, executive assistant to the CEO at the SCVSFSA.

“It provides a healthy meal for them,” Schlick said. “It gives them a meal where they can heat healthy and they don’t have to go and buy junk food at the store.”

Crawford said the meals are self-contained and usually include a salad with cucumbers and tomatoes, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and a lean protein to create a well-balanced meal.

“Statistics have shown that students gain more weight over the summer time than during school and it is because of the meals that are not provided during the school day,” she said. “There are quality, nutritious meals available over the summer.”

Children between the ages of 1 and 18 are welcome to participate in the free meal program at the SCVSFSA’s seven different site locations.

The program does not have income restrictions and provides meals, free of charge, to children on its facility premises.

It also provides free meals to disabled individuals 19 years and older who participate during regular school periods in public or private, non-profit school programs for the mentally or physically disabled.

“We would invite all of our kids in our community to come and participate, especially in the areas where there isn’t a summer school program going on,” Crawford said. “This is just an extension of our National School Lunch Program during school year.”

The following locations will be offering free meals to students during the summer months. All locations will be closed on July 4 to observe the national holiday:

Newhall Boys and Girls Club

24909 Newhall Ave

June 19 through Aug. 11

Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

SCV Boys and Girls Club

19425 Stillmore St.

June 19 through Aug. 11

Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch served from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Val Verde Youth Activity League

30300 Arlington St

June 5 through Aug. 16

Lunch served from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Santa Clarita: Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.

June 19 through Aug. 11

Lunch served from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Leona Cox Elementary

18643 Oakmoor St.

June 26 through July 21

Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cedarcreek Elementary

27792 Camp Plenty Rd.

June 19 through July 14

Breakfast served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch served from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rio Vista Elementary

20417 Cedarcreek St.

June 20 through July 15

Breakfast served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

