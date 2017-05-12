Santa Clarita Christian senior Victoria Kirshner reflected on four years of championship-level swimming Friday night after winning CIF-Southern Section Division 4 titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at Riverside Aquatics Complex, her fifth and sixth section crowns.

“I hope I left a legacy that hard work pays off no matter what it is,” Kirshner said. “Swimming is an honest sport. You get out what put in, and that’s a lot like life.”

Kirshner’s life will soon change significantly. She’ll leave at the end of June for the Merchant Marine Academy in New York.

Since Friday’s competition was her last until she takes off, she said the night felt different than previous years when she won her first four CIF titles: a backstroke title in 2014, 50 and 100 free titles in 2015 and a 100 free crown in 2016.

“I’ve competed in a lot of meets ever since I was 10 years old,” Kirshner said, “with the support of my family, club and high school. It’s going to be a lot different starting now, so it was an honor to win this last time.”

Kirshner won the 50 free in 24.18 seconds and the 100 free in 52.86.

She especially wanted the title in the 50 because she finished in second place last year.

“It was one of my goals last year, and it was upsetting that I didn’t get to win that,” Kirshner said. “… Going into tonight, I was looking to win both (events). That’s the way I wanted to go out.”

Kirshner’s teammate, sophomore Lauren Froerer, took sixth place in the girls 100 butterfly (one minute, 2.43 seconds) and third in the consolation final of the 500 free.

“It was awesome,” Kirshner said of Froerer’s performance. “Our team isn’t that big and the fact that another team member got sixth is crazy and awesome.

“Lauren still has two more years, so hopefully she can do some more damage.”