Canyon High School Assistant Principal Andy Keyne was named the new principal of Arroyo Seco Junior High School , the William S. Hart District announced Thursday.

“I am honored and excited to be rejoining the wonderful Seco community as principal,” Keyne said in a statement.

Keyne will be taking over for current Arroyo Seco Principal Rhondi Durand who is retiring after 14 years at the school.

“Under Rhondi Durand’s leadership, Seco has been an outstanding school and I look forward to working with staff, students and parents to help continue that proud tradition,” he said.

Keyne holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English, a master’s degree in educational management and a doctorate in educational leadership and change.

He taught as a teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District for 10 years. After his time in LAUSD, Keyne acted as an assistant principal in Westside Union School District in Antelope Valley.

Keyne then served five years as an assistant principal at Arroyo Seco before serving as an assistant principal at Canyon High School for the past 10 years.

