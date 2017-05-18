The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Thursday that it is seeking applications to fill vacancies on its Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Measure SA is a General Obligation (GO) that was approved by Santa Clarita voters in the November 2008 election. The $300 million in bonds are used to fund the construction of new school facilities and the improvement of existing facilities.

Projects funded through Measure SA include the development of Castaic High School, the creation of a performing arts center at Canyon High School and Saugus High School and improvements at other schools like Sierra Vista Junior High School, Placerita Junior High School and Hart High School.

The independent Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee is required by law and insures accountability to the public that the district is spending taxpayers’ money for school construction projects.

Members of the Citizens Oversight Committee serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.

Currently, the Hart District is looking for members that include: a senior citizen, a Hart District parent, a Hart District parent who is active in a parent-teacher organization and a community member who is active in a taxpayer association.

Applications for the positions are available now online at hartdistrict.org under the “Community” tab and subsection of “Bond Measures.”

Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.

All completed applications must be sent to Pam Mencuri (pmencuri@hartdistrict.org) by June 23 at 3 p.m.

