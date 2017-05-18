The only new business the city council will see next Tuesday is the purchase of the city’s streetlight system from Southern California Edison.

Santa Clarita’s streetlight system contains 16,125 poles and will cost $9,573,728 to acquire from the utility company.

Other than this item, the agenda is all housekeeping. According to Mayor Cameron Smyth, it is standard for May agendas to be lighter in preparation for fiscal deadlines the following month.

“I think the agenda is pretty lean for this meeting because we’ll be going into budget in June,” Smyth said.

For the last few meetings, agendas have been put on the backburner to focus on preparing the budget, the mayor said.

“That’s been the focus of our staff for the past couple months, making sure the budget is ready for review,” he said. “Everyone’s got their heads down so we can meet the fiscal deadline.”

