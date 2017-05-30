Hart High softball beat Ayala High 6-5 at home in 12 innings on Tuesday to advance to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 title game.

Ayala jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Gasper and Kaneshiro each hit RBI singles to cut the deficit to 3-2.

That score remained until Victoria Gutierrez homered for the Bulldogs in the fourth inning.

The Indians tied the game up at five-all in the fifth, scoring two runs on an Ayala error, then another on a single.

Andrea Cespedes ended the game with a ground rule double.

Championship game info has yet to be announced. Check back soon for more info and a full recap.