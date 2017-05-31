Porter Ranch residents are still not guaranteed Southern California Gas Company will not resume injections in Aliso Canyon, Senator Henry Stern’s (D-Canoga Park) office said Tuesday night.

Stern’s Senate Bill 57, which would keep SoCalGas from resuming injections until a root cause analysis was done for the October 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, was stalled on the Senate floor three votes short of the two-thirds majority it needed to pass.

However, the bill was granted reconsideration and will be voted on again later in the week.

“Given the power of the gas lobby, I’m not surprised the bill stalled,” Stern said in a statement. “I will continue to fight to give the residents of the north San Fernando Valley and Southern California ratepayers the comfort that another disaster like this never happens again.”

There is currently a moratorium on resuming these gas injections, but the bill would continue the moratorium until an analysis is completed to find the cause of the 100,000-ton methane leak.

Secretary of State and Porter Ranch resident Alex Padilla said his family was among the thousands who had to relocate because of the gas leak.

“I know firsthand the anxiety that many are feeling about the potential restarting of natural gas injections at the facility,” Padilla said in a statement. “SB 57 is a common-sense measure with bipartisan support. San Fernando Valley families deserve nothing less than to know that the air we breathe is safe.”

Porter Ranch residents and advocates plan to lobby at the State Capitol on Wednesday in favor of the bill, according to Stern’s office.

