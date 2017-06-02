The Saugus Union School District announced Friday that it is seeking applications to fill five positions on its Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee.

Measure EE is a $148 million dollar bond measure approved by voters on Nov. 4, 2014. The Prop 39 school facilities bond is used for district capital projects to help modernize facilities, upgrade technology and renovate and revitalize schools.

“These projects will help the district in meeting its educational goals to educate the students in our community,” the Saugus District said in a press release.

The independent Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee is required by law and is designed to insure accountability to the public and to assist the district in reviewing expenditure of bond proceeds.

Currently, the Saugus District is looking for members that include: a business representative, a parent of a current Saugus District student, an at-large/parent representative and two active members of seniors groups.

The Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meets at least quarterly and members serve without compensation.

Current Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee members whose terms are set to expire are eligible to apply for a new term. Employees of the district and vendors, consultants and contractors who work for or provide services to the district may not serve on the committee.

Applicants for the positions are available upon request and can be downloaded from the district’s website at www.saugususd.org.

Application Forms should be hand delivered or addressed to:

Saugus Union School District

Attention: Dr. Joan Lucid, Superintendent

24930 Avenue Stanford

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

The deadline for submitting applications is June 22 by 4 p.m.

Applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board. Final selections will be made at the July 11 meeting of the Governing Board.