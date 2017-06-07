Castaic resident Jeff Preach is expected to take on a new position as a representative on the Castaic Union School District’s Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.

Governing Board members are planning to appoint Preach at their regular meeting Thursday.

The district announced that it was seeking applications for four vacancies on the Citizens Oversight Committee in March 2017.

The independent Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee is mandated by law and is designed to insure accountability to the public and inform the public of the expenditure of the bond’s $51 million in proceeds.

In his application, Preach cited his experience in finance, facilities and construction that would help him serve the district.

Preach, a 35-year resident of Castaic, is a retired realtor for Castaic Realty and is a member of the Lions Club. Previously, he was a member of the Castaic Town Council and Castaic Land Use.

Preach will serve as a member of the Citizens Oversight Committee until 2019. According to the agenda item, there are still three vacancies on the committee.

Prior to Preach’s appointment, the governing board will also honor and celebrate nine retirees from Castaic Elementary School, Live Oak Elementary School, Northlake Hills Elementary School and Castaic Middle School.

Budget Hearing

The Castaic Governing Board is also expected to conduct a public hearing to present and review the district’s 2017-18 budget.

An 11-year trend of declining enrollment, the lack of new homes and students leaving the district is creating an impact on the district’s revenues from the state, according to the agenda item.

For 2017-18, the district is expecting to spend approximately $25,687,501 from all General Fund sources. It also is anticipating a drop in Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) revenue from $17.9 million to $17.5 million.

An increase in the State Teachers Retirement System and Public Employees Retirement System will also impact the district’s expenditures in the upcoming school year.

The budget is set to be adopted at the board’s June 22 meeting.

LCAP Hearing

Following the budget hearing, the board is also expected to hold another hearing for its Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).

The LCAP requires districts to create an annual report or plan to describe, for the school district and each school within the district, goals and specific actions to support student outcomes and overall performance.

It also requires districts to create goals and specific actions for subgroups that include English Language Learners, Low-Income Learners and Foster Youth.

To create this year’s LCAP, the district held two evening meetings with more than 30 stakeholders in April and May, meetings at each school site, monthly staff meetings and monthly administrative council meetings.

The LCAP states that the Castaic District works to “empower the learners of today for he challenges and opportunities of tomorrow” by providing” creative and collaborative learning environments supported by a safe and nurturing atmosphere.”

The details five district goals to provide services and support to students and offer a well-balanced curriculum.

Goals of the 2017-18 LCAP include providing fully-credentialed teachers in each classroom, collaborating across grade levels to create a rigorous, 21st century curriculum, utilizing technologies like Google Classroom, improving attendance, implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) and encouraging parent participation and collaboration.

The district also cites its areas in need of improvement, found in the California School Dashboard accountability system, to target performance gaps among low-income students and English Language learners.

The LCAP is set to be reviewed and approved at the board’s June 22 meeting.

Additional Agenda Items

Conduct a review of district policy regarding fevers and protocol requiring students to provide a doctor’s note/release with any necessary restrictions before returning to school after an injury or surgery

Adopt resolution that allows district administrators, the superintendent and his/her designees to issue 45-day Notices of Unprofessional Conduct and 90-day Notices of Unsatisfactory Performance

Approval of purchase and installation of carpet at various rooms at Castaic Elementary, Northlake Hills Elementary and Castaic Middle School through Palo Verde Unified School District Piggy Back Bid with Tandus/Centiva

Approval of proposal for concrete work at Castaic Elementary and Castaic Middle School to cut and grind down walkways for a more even surface and remove and replace an area of concrete that cannot be ground

Approval of Fire Life Safety Service Agreement to Tri-Signal Integration, Inc. to test all fire monitoring systems

Approval and ratification of tentative agreements with Castaic Teachers Association, California School Employees Association Chapter #401 and Management/Confidential Employees for a 1% retroactive raise for employees and members

Approval of School Plan for Student Achievement (SPSA) for Castaic Middle School and Castaic Elementary School

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_