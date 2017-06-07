An assistant manager at the Hobby Lobby store in Saugus has been charged with possessing more than 600 images of child pornography.

Donald Anthony Little, 35, who works at the Christian-run hobby store on Bouquet Canyon Road, was named in a two-count felony complaint filed by prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on May 12.

Little was arrested by DA prosecutors shortly after 10 a.m. on April 26.

He was charged at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center on May 16, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told The Signal.

According to the felony complaint filed against him, Little is accused of sending and/or bringing obscene matter into the state for sale and that he unlawfully distribute images depicting sexual conduct by a minor through the “peer-to-peer” website know as Gnutella.

Gnutella is an online file sharing protocol. Like Napster, also a peer-to-peer protocol, Gnutella is used to share files.

Little is also charged with possessing more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the felony complaint.

With regards to that specific, charge according to the complaint, Little “knowingly possessed or controlled images of child pornography on Laptop, the production of which involved the use of a person under 18 years of age, knowing that the matter depicted a person under 18 years of age personally engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.”

The felony complaint against Little further alleges that among the 600 images found in his possession, at least 10 of them were images of a prepubescent minor or a minor who was under 12 years of age.

According to arrest documents maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Information Center, Little posted bail about 12 hours after his arrest.

Prosecutors made the arrest following a two-month investigation.

“Arraignment in case PA088777 was continued to June 22 in Dept. 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center,” Santiago said.

Hobby Lobby is, according to the store’s website, primarily an arts-and-crafts store but also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.

The Hobby Lobby company is committed to “nurturing families” by “honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles.”

Affiliated companies include Hemispheres, carrying unique home furnishings and accessories from around the world, and Mardel Christian and Education Supply, offering books, Bibles, gifts, church and education supplies as well as homeschooling curriculum.

