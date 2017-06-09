Going into the 2017 baseball season, Albert Einstein Academy baseball’s Sam Stulman was a solid pitcher, at least physically.

But what was going on in his head was a different story.

“I was somewhat weak coming in mentally, and I just was trying to work on my mental game and as the season progressed it got stronger and I became more confident,” Stulman said. “So when a ball was hit I was confident my team would get it.”

That newfound confidence helped earn him the title of Omega League Player of the Year.

In 33 innings this season, Stulman allowed 14 hits and recorded 64 strikeouts. At the plate, the junior had 28 hits and 17 RBIs, according to MaxPreps.

He was part of a Rockets squad that went 12-4 overall and 10-2 in league to take home a second straight Omega League crown.

The team’s playoff run ended in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs with an 8-1 loss to Coast Union of Cambria.

In addition to Stulman’s honor, Rockets coach Marcelo Imbert was named Coach of the Year.

“The reason why Einstein now has a good legacy is, I feel, because of him and his great job as a head coach,” said Stulman, who transferred to Valencia High after the season. “I’m very thankful he was there to guide me and my teammates to a league title.”

Recent grad Eric Hovsepian and rising junior Philip Stulman were also named all-league first team.

Rising seniors Max Cogan and DJ Gruman, as well as sophomore-to-be Ian Sockett, earned second team honors.

“I was really happy for my team,” said Stulman. “They all deserved it. Everyone that made that list deserved it. I was just super happy for my teammates and my brother who made it.”