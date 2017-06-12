Three community members are expected to take on new positions on the Newhall School District’s Measure E Citizens Oversight Committee Tuesday.

Governing Board members are planning on appointing Sara Carlson, Bree Howard and Roland Harmon to the committee at their regular meeting Tuesday night.

The seven-member, independent Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee is mandated by law and is designed to ensure accountability to the public and inform the public of the district’s expenditure of Prop 39 bond proceeds, approved by voters Nov. 7, 2000.

In selecting its members, applicants must be involved in school, district or community matters.

According to the agenda item, the district received two new applications and one application in October 2016 to fill the three vacancies.

Carlson is a member of Peachland Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Howard, assistant provost for academic affairs at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), has worked with several community organizations, including the Center for Civic Education’s Project Citizen National Showcase, and has a student at Meadows Elementary School.

Harmon currently serves as chairperson for the Stevenson Ranch Elementary School Site Council and serves on the board of directors for AYSO. He is also a volunteer with the Santa Clarita Senior Center and the Salvation Army.

If appointed, all three community members will serve on the Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee through March 2019.

Theater Manager position

Governing board members are also expected to approve a new classified job description and salary schedule for the district’s Newhall Family Theater for the Performing Arts.

The Theater Manager will be under the direction of the district’s assistant superintendent of business services and will be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the theater, providing technical expertise and assistance to visitors, scheduling and promoting the facility and performing a variety of technical work.

District staff also expects the theater manger to increase community engagement, complete grant writing, create partnerships, communicate and market the facility, negotiate agreements, develop new programs and manage equipment, among other duties.

The district is expecting the individual to have a degree in arts administration, public relations or business, with three years of experience in a theater or auditorium.

2017-18 Budget

The governing board is also expected to review the district’s proposed 2017-18 budget.

Based on budget guidelines, the state budget and the Los Angeles County Office of Education, the district is expected to have an unrestricted fund balance of $9,003,662 with a minimum reserve requirement of 3 percent or $1,931,641.

For the 2017-18 schoolyear, the district is projecting a decline in enrollment of 138 students, based on average daily attendance projections.

The district will also see in an increase in expenditures based on employee salaries and benefits, but will also have less staff due to declining enrollment.

During the meeting, the governing board is also planning to hold a public hearing to review the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) thee-year draft plan, which addresses how the district will increase student proficiency through eight state priorities.

Additional Agenda Items

Conduct first reading of revised boards policies: Drug and Alcohol-Free Workplace; Employee Drug Testing

Approve preschool self-evaluation submitted by Program Director Kelly Ferko and updated district preschool and state preschool handbooks

Approve contract for Assistant Superintendent Of Business Services Deo Persaud

Approve instructional minutes verifications and bell schedules for 2017-18

Approve change orders for the Newhall Elementary Auditorium renovation and ratification of contract changes exceeding 10 percent to Harik Construction, Bravo Concrete and IES Communications

Review the results of the annual School Effectiveness Survey on a district and school site level

Discuss potential comment letter from the district on the proposed expansion of Chiquita Canyon Landfill

