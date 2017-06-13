Forty-six graduates from the William S. Hart Union High School District are expected to receive Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarships totaling $149,000 following the district’s Governing Board meeting Wednesday.

The check donation for the scholarships was accepted by the Hart District’s Governing Board at its Feb. 1 meeting.

A total of $24,000 in scholarships will be given to students at each of the district’s six comprehensive high schools. The breakdown of these scholarships was one scholarship for $5,000, two for $4,000, two for $3,000 and two for $2,500 at each high school.

Students at the district’s four alternative high schools—Academy of the Canyons, Bowman High School, Learning Post/Hart at Home and Sequoia Charter School—each received one scholarship for $1,250.

Scholarship recipients at the district’s four alternative high schools are expected to be Jessica Nunez from Academy of the Canyons, Gillette Ortiz from Bowman High School, Daniel Rodriguez from Learning Post and Sam Embuido from Sequoia Charter School.

At the district’s six comprehensive high schools, scholarship recipients are expected to be (in scholarship order from $5,000 to $2,500):

Canyon High School: Adrienne Kashay, Isabella Rodriguez-Cardenas, Yee-Lynn Wong, Mason Eddy, Bolaji John Cade Luongo and Evangeline Nguyen

LCAP hearing

Governing Board members are also expected to hold a public hearing to review the district’s three-year Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP).

The LCAP identifies goals and measures for student subgroups across eight state priorities and defines actions, services and expenditures to support students districtwide.

Using input from parents, teachers, administrators, students and the Hart District Teachers Association at stakeholder meetings in April and May, the district determined its priorities and areas of improvement to highlight in its LCAP.

According to the agenda item, priorities from stakeholders include a focus on the student subgroups of English Learners (EL), Students with Disabilities (SPED) and Socioeconomically Disadvantaged (SED).

The district developed six LCAP goals with 34 actions and services, with 17 actions serving all students and 17 areas serving student subgroups.

With its LCAP, the Hart District is hoping to address English Learner progress and math progress, which was determined as the greatest areas of improvement by the California School Dashboard.

According to the LCAP, the district serves nearly 23,000 students in grades 7 to 12 at its comprehensive high schools, junior high schools, continuation school, middle college high school, independent study school, home school support program and therapeutic day school.

The Hart District does not receive Title 1 or Title III funding. In its schools, 339 students are homeless, 19 are foster youth, 3,064 are SPED and 638 are SPED and English Learners.

The governing board is also expected to conduct a public hearing for its 2017-18 budget during Wednesday’s meeting and will appointment junior high and high school assistant principals and a junior high school principal.

At the beginning of the board meeting, members are also expected to recognize the district’s athletes and coaches who were named 2017 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Champions.

For swimming, Valencia High School students Julia Wolf and Nikol Popov each claimed section titles. Popov won the 200 meter intermediate and 100 meter breaststroke, and Wolf won the 50 meter freestyle.

For track and field, Golden Valley student Gabby Sanchez won the Division II title in the discus.

Additional Agenda Items

Conduct second reading to adopt new board policy: Suicide Prevention

Conduct first reading of revised board policy and administrative regulation: Food Services Operations/Cafeteria Fund

Approve two Saugus High School site-based decisions to retain student help time in the schedule on late-start Wednesdays and to split the student help days so students have more opportunities to see a variety of teachers

Approve resolution to delegate administrative authority to the superintendent to process routine budget revisions, adjustments and transfers

Ratify Prime Contractor Bids for Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 1 & Demolition Project totaling $1,538,502 to HPS Mechanical, Inc. for underground site utilities and paving and Stay Green, Inc. for landscape and irrigation

Approve Memorandum Of Understanding with Mission View Charter School and with Opportunities for Learning Charter School for July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2022 regarding the funding entitlements of the Charter School

