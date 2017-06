The CIF-Southern Section released its All-CIF baseball teams on Monday. Here are the Santa Clarita Valley players honored:

Division 1

Valencia’s Chase Farrell

West Ranch’s Christos Stefanos

Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks’ Hunter Greene (Stevenson Ranch)

Division 7

Albert Einstein Academy’s Sam Stulman

Trinity Classical Academy’s Drew Pfeiffer

