“Hot enough to bake cookies… hot enough to bake the ones you love.”

That’s the statement a Santa Clarita mother posted to Facebook Wednesday after she baked a dozen cookies on the dashboard of her SUV.

After hearing about multiple cases of residents leaving their pets in cars, she decided to make a point.

She laid out a dozen globs of cookie dough onto a tray, placed it on her dashboard and let the pastries bathe in the sun for about five hours.

“They were delicious, just like cookies out of the oven,” she said.

She repeated the process Saturday afternoon, aided by her children’s nimble hands.

“I don’t understand people’s way of thinking,” Stacey told The Signal Saturday as she loaded up another dozen cookies onto a tray.

“I can’t even think of leaving them alone for just a couple of seconds in this kind of temperature,” she said regarding her children.

“The car is an oven.”

Stacey placed a meat thermometer on the dashboard to check the temperature inside the car.

At its highest, the thermometer read 168 degrees.

Her family enjoyed the sweet treats later that evening, but she hoped that the sweet treats would prove a bitter point.

“During that day, there were two different people who left their dogs in the car,” Stacey said. “I don’t know why they would think that would be okay.”