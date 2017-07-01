Adoptions for only $17.76 to make room for lost holiday pets

While people celebrate the Fourth of July with food, fun and parties, it’s anything but a party for family pets.

Thousands flee their homes each year during the loud festivities.

Dogs and cats often end up at a local shelter. Shelters in Los Angeles report an intake increase of 44 percent from July 2 to July 6 at city shelters.

To help existing shelter pets find homes, and make space for the many more who will be entering shelters over the holiday period, Best Friends Animal Society is offering $17.76 adoptions across the country as part of its “Summer to Save Them All” campaign.

“Best Friends’ call to action is that by working together, we can save them all. By adopting a pet this holiday, or any time this summer, you’ll play a crucial role in making that happen,” Marc Peralta, executive director of Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles, said in a statement.

$17.76 adoptions are available for any pet over six months at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center and select pets at the NKLA Pet Adoption Center in West Los Angeles. Both centers are open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Every pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for their new home immediately.

“The July 4th holiday is a great time to bring home a new best friend. Adoption is convenient, cost-effective, and you’re saving a life, which is priceless,” Peralta said.

To preview adoptable pets, visit www.bestfriendsla.org.