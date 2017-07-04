Two killed in apparent street racing crash

Two people lost their lives as a result of an apparent street racing crash in Valencia, marring the first hour of the Independence Day holiday.

At 12:26 a.m., reports of a traffic collision near McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive came into the 911 center at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Initial reports said a white BMW sedan was racing, lost control, clipped something and careened into oncoming traffic, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chuck Becerra.

The BMW then slammed head-on into another car which caused an occupant of that vehicle to be ejected.

Both vehicles came to a rest about 100 feet apart on the southbound side of McBean Parkway just south of Decoro Drive. The BMW caught fire.

Two people died at the scene, Becerra confirmed.

As law enforcement officials across the country gear up for what’s expected to be a busy Fourth of July holiday, local units are hitting the streets en masse to curb the number of deadly crashes on Santa Clarita’s roadways.

“We have our entire field force deployed over the next 24 hours to do everything we can to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Becerra said.