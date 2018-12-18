Supervisors set aside $570,000 for pool repair in Val Verde

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The pool at Val Verde’s community park is getting a facelift thanks to county supervisors who set aside $570,000 to repair its deck.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized spending to repair three pools in the county, and one of them was the Val Verde Community Regional Park Pool.

The Val Verde Community Regional Park, at 30300 West Arlington Road, includes sport courts, playing fields, children’s’ play areas, a community center, camp sites, and a pool in need of some repair.

In the documents prepared for supervisors considering the repair project, sections of the pool deck show signs of damage and require replacement.

The proposed Val Verde Pool Deck Project will replace significant sections of the existing concrete deck, caulking, drains and any damaged tile.

Also included in the repairs are upgrades that include Americans with Disabilities Act access improvements, including walkway modifications and access to the pool building and various pool area renovations.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt