Playtime returns for House of Bounce’s re-opening

Children jumped in excitement standing outside The House of Bounce in the moments before its grand re-opening at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday.



“It’s never easy pulling your kids out of this place,” said Lenee Bernal, whose 3-year-old son Beau anticipated The House of Bounce’s return.



Following a well received beta test on the level below, founder and owner Tiffany Blankenship said her team decided to expand into a larger space with a permanent location, now next to LensCrafters on the second level.



“We cater to smaller generations where it’s not just play, but we also like to stimulate through imagination,” Blankenship said. “We incorporate a pretend kitchen, a market which looks like Trader Joe’s, it’s awesome. We have a building block corner where (children) can build with Legos and tools, so it’s really stimulating the children’s minds as well.”



Blankenship made sure to include a ball pit and banana swing for children, things which she and her team members remembered fondly and wanted to incorporate with The House of Bounce for young children.



With seating near the children’s play area, The House of Bounce also includes a counter to buy food, coffee, lemonade and other items.



As one of several moms who meet together and organize play dates for their kids through SCV Mom Connection, Bernal and other mothers lined up with their children for the re-opening. After the old location closed, her son didn’t believe her that The House of Bounce would come back.



“So finally today, I said we were going to House of Bounce, and he said, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Are you serious?’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Yes, and we’re going to go with our friends.’ He said, ‘Oh my goodness, this is like the best day ever!’”



Admission for toddlers is $12.50, $15.50 for children three to 8 years old and $13.95 for including siblings. Parents will also have the option for a “drop and shop” service, which Blankenship said parents can leave their children under the protection and supervision of House of Bounce staff. The service’s cost is $25 for the first two hours and an additional $13 for each succeeding hour.



To learn more, go to houseofbouncevalencia.com.