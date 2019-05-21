Community invited to register for upcoming COC Swim Camp

The College of the Canyons swim and dive program invites Santa Clarita Valley swimmers age 8 to 18 to participate in one of the two upcoming 2019 COC Swim Camp sessions occurring this summer.



The camp is open to swimmers that can perform all four competitive strokes — freestyle, back, breast, butterfly —in a group workout environment as each four-day camp session will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn new techniques, strengthen current skills and meet new friends, a news release from the college stated. Sessions will be led by COC swim and dive head coach Sean Kakumu, his staff of assistant coaches and student-athletes from the college’s record-setting swim and dive program, and the philosophy of the camp is to create a fun-filled atmosphere that promotes the development of the total swimmer.



The first session of the camp will introduce the fundamentals necessary for future swim competitions or a lifetime of recreational swimming, officials said. This session is open to children aged between 8 and 14 years old and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, through Thursday, June 20.



The second session, which is open to high school swimmers between the ages of 15 and 18, will reinforce swimmers’ fundamentals while emphasizing performance, speed, and race strategy, according to the news release. This session will go from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, through Thursday, June 27.



No matter the session, each camper will be evaluated on the first day of camp and placed into a group that will allow them to maximize their opportunity to improve, officials said, adding each camp session will conclude with an intrasquad meet on the last day that will allow swimmers an opportunity to apply the knowledge they have learned over the previous week.



A $175 registration fee is applied to every camper, but those who register prior to the May 26 early registration date will save $25 per camper. Registration must be received by 5 p.m. PST on Sunday May 26, officials said. Families with more than one camper can also receive a discount of $25 for each additional child that registers by entering the promo code “Cougar2” at registration checkout.



All campers will receive a camp T-shirt and camp photo, and all proceeds directly support the COC swim & dive program, according to Monday’s news release.

Prospective applicants can visit the COC Athletics website to register for the 2019 COC Swim Camp and complete the online registration form.