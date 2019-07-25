One of 2 local men arrested in meth ring bust sentenced to prison term

One of two Saugus men arrested just over a year ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring was sentenced earlier this month in a Pennsylvania court to at least eight years in prison.



Patrick Fry, 44, of Saugus, appeared July 1 in Montgomery County Court, where he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal with prosecutors to manufacturing, delivering or possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver the drug.



As part of the same plea deal, Fry was sentenced the same day to three years in prison after pleading guilty to being part of a corrupt organization



Fry and Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, 30, also of Saugus, were among five arrested Jan. 17, 2018, after a nationwide multi-agency drug investigation pegged the “Big Five” as running a “multi-state drug trafficking organization” that mailed more than 350 pounds meth across the country between California and Pennsylvania.



Several law enforcement agencies including the FBI dismantled the “multi-state drug trafficking organization that used the U.S. Postal Service to mail packages of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana from California to traffickers in Montgomery County dating back to at least April 2016 and the arrests of five leaders who spearheaded the corrupt organization.”



The two local men were extradited to Pennsylvania shortly after their arrest.



In April, Hills-Garcia appeared in Montgomery County Court, where he pleaded guilty to being part of a corrupt organization and to manufacturing and delivering meth. His plea was not a negotiated deal with prosecutors, according to court documents.



No date for his sentencing has been set.



Through the course of the investigation that led to the pair’s arrest, law enforcement identified what they believed to be more than 350 pounds of illegal crystal methamphetamine and marijuana sent in multiple shipments.



The multi-agency task force arrested the drug-running group’s leaders identified as residents of Ambler, Pennsylvania.



Also arrested in the task force operation was 34-year-old man from Monrovia.



Fry, Hills-Garcia and the other three suspects were known during the investigation as “The Big Five.”



