Woman arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Lake Hughes woman on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting Sunday, according to Sheriff’s Station arrest records.

Briana Amber Ramos, 37, who did not have an occupation listed in the Sheriff’s Department arrest records, was taken into custody Sunday.

Ramos was arrested after SCV deputies received a report of a shooting on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road.

“The suspect and the victim are husband and wife,” according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. Miller said.

“The suspect allegedly received a firearm from her vehicle and shot rounds toward the victim,” Miller said. “One of the rounds struck the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured, and was not struck with the rounds.”

Sheriff’s Station officials reported the incident as alleged “close call,” because the suspect was near where the bullets struck.

Sheriff’s deputies also alleged a child was in the vehicle with the husband, according to Miller, which also prompted a child endangerment charge. Ramos is also a convicted felon, according to deputies.

No one was treated for injuries due to the incident.

Ramos is being held in lieu of more than $2 million bail at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to arrest records. A case has not yet been presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

