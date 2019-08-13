Fire breaks out in the attic of a Newhall beauty salon

A fire in the attic of a beauty salon in Newhall prompted a quick response by firefighters Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 11:05 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the 23500 block of Lyons Avenue, near Peachland Avenue, for reports of smoke coming from the attic.
About a half-dozen firefighting units arrived at the scene at 11:12 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.
“This was for a two-story commercial building with light smoke reported in the attic,” he said.
