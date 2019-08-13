Fire breaks out in the attic of a Newhall beauty salon

A fire in the attic of a beauty salon in Newhall prompted a quick response by firefighters Tuesday morning.



Shortly after 11:05 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the 23500 block of Lyons Avenue, near Peachland Avenue, for reports of smoke coming from the attic.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on the scene of a fire on Lyons Avenue. Signal photo, Gilbert Bernal.

About a half-dozen firefighting units arrived at the scene at 11:12 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



“This was for a two-story commercial building with light smoke reported in the attic,” he said.



