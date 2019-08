A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital Thursday morning, following a traffic collision with a car on Highway 14.



About 6:40 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a crash near Golden Valley Road.



“This was a motorcycle versus car, motorcycle down,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



Paramedics took the injured man to the hospital.



