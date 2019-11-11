Alleged speeder pursued briefly through Grapevine

Local law enforcement officers began looking for the driver who, at speeds of 110 mph, eluded them Monday as he drove south through the Grapevine, and they also began looking for a small box he was allegedly seen tossing out of the window.



California Highway Patrol officers began monitoring the driver of a dark gray Mercedes SUV reportedly speeding southbound on Interstate 5 near the lower crossover, where lanes of the interstate cross.



Before he reached the crossover, however, the driver reportedly had been seen throwing a box the size of a cigar box near Vista Del Lago.



CHP elicited the help of deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, but they lost track of the car between Parker Road and Highway 126.



“They told us he got off somewhere here in Santa Clarita,” Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli said. “But we have not yet located him.”



As CHP officers monitored the SUV traveling south, they suspected the driver might exit at Highway 126.



Within a few minutes, the case was turned over to CHP officers in Ventura County, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said Monday afternoon.



