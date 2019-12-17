Board of Supervisors conclude last meeting of 2019

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors concluded their last meeting of the year on Tuesday and will resume after the holidays on Jan. 7, according to county officials.



Board meetings scheduled for Dec. 24 and 31 were cancelled due to a motion passed unanimously by the board on Dec. 4, 2018, county officials said.



“This has been a challenging year with a great deal of issues involving tragedies like fires and other things,” said Tony Bell, spokesman for county Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “We have also had great opportunities for success. In the new year, we want to focus on the county’s youth population.”



Barger, who represents the 5th district, which includes Santa Clarita, will continue her term as chair of the board until the first Tuesday of December in 2020, when Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who represents the 1st District, is expected to be named chair for 2021.



“(We are) looking to put together programs and services that will help young people achieve their dreams,” said Bell. “We want to improve our outreach to individuals affected by homelessness by helping them find housing and services, especially young people who are vulnerable because we do not want them to become a statistic.”



In Barger’s term as chair, she wants to focus on youth, combating homelessness and improving public safely, according to Bell. Additionally, Barger and the supervisors will need to elect a candidate to replace the county’s outgoing chief executive officer, Sachi Hamai.



Regular meetings are held every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. unless the Tuesday follows a Monday holiday. In this case, meetings begin at 1 p.m., according to Board of Supervisors informational booklet.



The Board of Supervisors will meet for the first time in 2020 on Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in Los Angeles.

