Deputies respond to report of assault in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Meadowridge at approximately 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was reportedly stabbed by an unknown assailant, who cut the victim’s hand with a weapon that’s believed to be a knife. However, the weapon used is part of what’s under investigation as of 11:30 p.m.

The female victim appeared to sustain a cut to the index finger and went to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment. There were no arrests in connection with the incident as of 11:30 p.m., according to Lt. Rod Loughridge of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Fire officials reported they were on the scene at 9:30 p.m. for approximately 19 minutes, but did not have a record of a transport to the hospital, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.