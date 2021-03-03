COVID-19: L.A. County remains in state’s most restrictive tier

The California Department of Public Health released its updated metrics Tuesday, and while Los Angeles County’s figures decreased, it remains in the state’s most restrictive tier.

Though L.A. County’s positivity rate is 3.5%, which meets the qualifications, its case rate is above the threshold at 9.7 per 100,000 residents, and its adjusted case rate is 7.2 per 100,000, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume, according to the state data based on results from the week ending Feb. 20.

If L.A. County’s adjusted case rate drops to 7 per 100,000 next week, the county must remain below that mark for two consecutive weeks before it can move to the red tier, which would make the county eligible for additional reopenings, including on-site learning for grades seven through 12.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,407

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,194,242

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 91

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,554

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,502; 32% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 1: 16, with 1,151 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 39, 34 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,138

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 268, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday and another Monday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,153

Unincorporated – Acton: 446

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 790

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,597 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,055

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 309

Unincorporated – Valencia: 181