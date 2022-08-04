Working fire reported near Schooners

A working brush fire was reported near Schooners on Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday, resulting in an evacuation of the bar and restaurant, a closure of Soledad and a halt in Metrolink train service.

The fire was first reported at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

Giovanni Sanchez, a Fire Department spokesman, confirmed that multiple engines had been sent out to the scene.

However, despite the initially quick spread of the blaze, the fire was held to 20 acres, according to Sanchez, and forward progress was stopped at approximately 3:50 p.m.

@SCVSignal reporter @chris_t_torres is live on the scene of the 1.5-acre brush fire dubbed the #RailroadIC. Businesses in the area are being evacuated near Soledad Canyon Road/Commuter Way. pic.twitter.com/dY0k6tlrpz — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) August 4, 2022

The fire was dubbed the #RailroadIC. The east and west sides of Soledad Canyon Road were shut down as a result of the blaze.

A tweet by Metrolink’s Antelope Valley line indicated that the train tracks between the Santa Clarita and Via Princessa stations were closed due to Fire Department activity.

Emergency personnel respond to the #RailroadIC near Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way on Thursday. Chris Torres / The Signal

A second alarm brush response was called for at approximately 2:52 p.m., meaning that 195 personnel, 12 engines and multiple helicopters and Super Scoopers were called to the scene.

“Please expect delays,” read a tweet from MetrolinkAV. “Update to follow.”

#AvoidTheArea of Soledad Canyon Road. The #RailroadFire has burned 15 acres. Soledad Canyon Road is closed from Bouquet Canyon to Commuter Way. pic.twitter.com/o2C9mS8EZF — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) August 4, 2022

The staging area for the responding units was established at the Saugus Speedway.

No structures were reportedly damaged and no injuries were reported as of the publication of this story.