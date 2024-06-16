One dead, four injured in collision on southbound Highway 14

A person was pronounced dead on arrival and four others were transported to the hospital following a vehicle collision on the southbound Highway 14 transition to the southbound Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“It was originally reported at 2:16 a.m.,” CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said, adding that officers arrived on the scene at 2:30 a.m. “Multiple vehicles originally reported. I don’t have confirmation on how many total were involved. The southbound 14 transition to the southbound 5 was closed around 2:36 a.m., and the SIGAlert was just cancelled at 8:43 a.m.”

The L.A. County Fire Department also responded to the incident, dispatching at 2:19 a.m. and arriving at the scene of the crash four minutes later.

“I have two critical [injuries], one DOA, and two minor [injuries], as well,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores. “The initial report was a solo vehicle into the center divider.”

The circumstances leading up to the collision, as well as the number of vehicles involved, were not immediately available.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.