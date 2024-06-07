Valencia chiropractor arrested in hidden-camera investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia chiropractor who was identified as a suspect in the investigation of a hidden camera found in the bathroom of the office where the chiropractor worked.

Nicholas Vanderhyde, 40, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code section 311.11(A): “unlawful possession of obscene matter knowing it depicts a person under the age of 18 years engaging in or simulating sexual conduct,” according to a station official. The station’s jailer indicated the charge could be a misdemeanor or a felony, but the felony was listed.

An invasion of privacy investigation was started after a worker at The Joint Chiropractic found an electronic device resembling a hidden camera inside the one and only shared bathroom at the location, according to documents related to the investigation.

“The camera was attached to a cord which was plugged into a large battery source, which was attached to the backside of the cabinet,” according to the investigator, who noted the camera was “pointed directly at the toilet inside the bathroom.”

After finding the camera May 8, the employee contacted the Sheriff’s Department, according to the report.

The detective could tell based on the footage that it came from a hidden camera, according to his report, and it depicted “male and female adults and juveniles using the restroom and exposing their genitals and other private areas of their bodies.”

On several videos, the suspect can be seen placing the camera on the shelf where it was ultimately found and adjusting it to point at the toilet area and he also apparently uses his cell phone to help in the positioning, according to the investigator.

After viewing the footage, the detective viewed the business’ website and immediately recognized the suspect as a doctor listed on the site, according to sheriff’s officials.

The detective stated based on his experience such materials are often trafficked online, which was part of the detective’s reasoning in a request to search electronic devices at the suspect’s Saugus home.

Vanderhyde was arrested after the search of his home Tuesday.

The business referred requests for comment to Margie Wojciechowski, corporate director of public relations, who released the following statement Friday afternoon indicating The Joint was aware of the arrest:

“Rest assured, that upon learning of this incident, we acted immediately, launched our own internal investigation and have cooperated fully with law enforcement. The part-time employee in question has been on administrative leave and has no further access to our clinics. We have also reported this incident to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners State of California and will take any additional actions they deem necessary.”

The office where the camera was found is at 27023 McBean Parkway in the shopping center across from the Red Robin.

Vanderhyde was released on $5,000 bail at 7:44 p.m. the date of his arrest, according to custody records available online.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not respond Friday to a request for information about any potential charges stemming from the investigation.