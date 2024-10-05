COC professor holds his first-ever Disney Gala 

The Disney brand is beloved by many, including College of the Canyons geography professor Jeremy Patrich, who displayed his collectible items and memorabilia for his first-ever Disney Gala opening reception on Wednesday.

COC’s art gallery was met with heavy traffic of students, professors and Disney historians and artists. The exhibition will run until Oct. 31, and is filled with one-of-a-kind items, including sketches, from throughout the mid to late 20th century.

“This is actually my collection — all of it. I’ve also worked for Disney part time for almost two decades, at a gift shop on the movie lot. I get to meet a lot of people, which is why I’ve acquired a lot of the art work,” Patrich said. “We have sketches starting from Snow White all the way to Disney’s partnership with CalArts up into the 1990s.”

A collection of sketches and memorabilia from throughout the 20th century were present during the College of the Canyons Disney Gala reception on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Patrich’s love for Disney formed when he was a kid who would appreciate a family trip to Disneyland, as well as often watching “The Disney Afternoon” when he was home from school.

Although Patrich has no prior art experience, he has been collecting these prized possessions for as long as he could remember.

“This is just a small collection of what I have, but this is a lifetime [of items]. I’ve worked with Disney animators and designers. I’ve always had a very special connection with people that have always helped me acquire and preserve the history,” Patrich said. “I thought this would be a beautiful opportunity to bring students in to see the story of animation, because they see it in classes.”

Not only has Patrich appreciated the art and effort put into each piece of Disney animation, but he also wants to shed light on the animators whose work was not always discussed in the past: the women.

“We’re now able to see stories that transcends into what we call ‘Herstory,’ and the people that are now being brought to light is what really inspires me, because now we’re able to give a lot more credit that was due in a time when that wasn’t possible,” Patrich said. “There’s been students that sit and they sketch, and that just brings me such joy to know that people are appreciating the art in a way that I cannot. With a lot going on in the world, sometimes we need a moment where we can come together in something that we appreciate.”

A collection of sketches and memorabilia from throughout the 20th century were present during the College of the Canyons Disney Gala reception on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to Alma Juarez, the gallery’s art director, the work displayed ranges from the 1940s to the ’90s.

“The gallery is sort of in chronological order, but the idea was to have it in a way that we can sort the process from the beginning to end. So that’s why, when you come into the gallery, you start seeing sketches [then eventually] the more finished drawings,” said Juarez. “Everything [displayed] is traditional animation — traditionally drawn and painted.”

With Disney being a staple in the homes of many, it was expected that there would be a bustling crowd honoring the decades of artistry.

“People are responding well to it. They’re excited to see the work because it’s Disney, and everyone knows Disney,” Juarez said. “I think it’s more exciting to them to see something that they grew up with, as well as being able to appreciate the talent of the animators who created it.”

Mindy Johnson, film and animation professor at COC and CalArts, as well as the author of “Ink & Paint,” a book on trailblazing women in animation, discussed how detailed the works showcased really are.

A collection of sketches and memorabilia from throughout the 20th century were present during the College of the Canyons Disney Gala reception on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This is a good section of classic cell animation, which isn’t practiced much anymore, but it was the cornerstone of Disney animation. And from examples where you get to see the back side of the cell, and how things were shaped and created, there were specific reasons and purposes behind it,” Johnson said. “The artists at Disney really elevated the artistry of animation in a way, unlike any other studio. Disney was really about expanding narrative storytelling through artistry.”

According to Johnson, cell animation, which was painted on, would consist of fine lines tapered in and out, then projected through xerography. In order to ensure that there were no “light leaks,” each color needed to meet its surrounding colors.

“The exhibition has a great flow — it gives you a range of things. From model sheets, you can understand the different disciplines of how animation was shaped and created,” Johnson said. “A lot of the women who worked have signed on the cells. Women were there. People thought there were only four or five women in animation, but through research we’ve come to learn that women were everywhere from the very beginning.”

While women have played a major role in animation since its beginning, there is an increase in women, and even resources, in the industry.

“It’s game changing. We have more women studying today. Things are shifting — there is an increase. We’ve seen more of a presence of women out there. There are more resources and opportunities for women to tell their stories,” Johnson said. “What women were accomplishing before with the inking and painting is mind-blowing. This is a great opportunity to come down here and see just how detailed the images are and get a close-up of the artistry that moves so quickly on the screen.”