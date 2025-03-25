Detectives seek public’s help to ID man allegedly filming COC students 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect in reports of invasion of privacy in women’s restrooms at College of the Canyons.

Detectives have been investigating two separate reported incidents that occurred at COC’s Valencia campus of a man allegedly filming students in the women’s restroom. A third incident was reported to campus safety officers.

Eric Harnish, spokesman for the college, said that the three incidents date back to April 2024. He said that the student involved in the April incident reported it to campus safety officers and they were looking into it.

The victim involved in the April 2024 incident did not report the incident to the sheriff’s station, but the other two women involved in the October and March incidents both reported their incidents to the campus safety officers and the sheriff’s station.

The woman involved in the October incident, who spoke to The Signal on condition of anonymity, was the one victim able to confront and film the suspect.

The suspect is described to be a 6-foot Black man in his early 20’s weighing 170 pounds.

The October victim stated that she had noticed someone in the restroom when she first walked in but assumed that it was another woman.

“I didn’t know it was a man. I just saw black socks and black slides,” she said. “I just assumed it was another girl. It was a women’s restroom; I didn’t even think twice about it.”

She said that the man was in the stall farthest from her when she heard a lot of shuffling coming from it. It wasn’t until she got a notification on her phone that caused her to look down that she saw the man lying down on the floor in the stall next to her.

“They could have touched me if they reached their hand out. They had their phone pointed towards me inside my stall,” the victim said.

She said she yelled instantly, which caused the man to go back into the furthest stall to hide and she began recording from that point.

If anyone has been a victim of this crime, or if they have additional information, they are asked to contact Detective Marinelli at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-287-5637.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website, lacrimestoppers.org.